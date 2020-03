+2 Commerce And Arts Exams To Start Today In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The +2 exams of the Commerce and Arts stream will start from today.

The Science exams of +2 started yesterday.

This year 15,770 students will appear the exams in Commerce stream.

In the Arts stream 2,18,833 students will take the exams this year.

CCTVs have been installed in exam centers to stop cheating and for smooth conduct of exams.