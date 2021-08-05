2 civilians critically injured in landmine blast near Odisha-Chhattisgarh Border

Malkangiri: Two persons were critically injured on Thursday when the vehicle they were travelling in went off in a landmine blast in Bastar district of Odisha-Chattisgarh border.

The injured has been identified as Dansingh Sildar, Rupilal Kurap. They are the residents of Madhya Pradesh.

The landmine explosion occurred when the vehicle carrying passengers accidentally ran over it near Bodali under Malbahi police limits in Bastar district today morning. While the vehicle has been mangled on one side in the impact of the blast, following which two persons have been critically hurt. They were enroute to Telangana when the blast took place.

Sources said that suspected Maoists had planted the landmine on the road to target vehicles carrying security personnel.

The injured persons were immediately rescued by Dantewada SP Abhishek and admitted to the local hospital for medical treatment. Both of the injured persons are stated to be stable.