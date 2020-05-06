Dhenkanal: Two children have lost their lives in a fire cracker explosion, while another is said to be critical. A major fire mishap has been reported from Sogar village of Kamakhyanagar tehsil in Dhenkanal district.

The three children were playing inside the house of one Saroj Sahoo in Sogar village when the incident took place. The fire crackers stored at the man’s house somehow caught fire and exploded.

The explosion was so strong that the roof of the two storied house was blown off. The three children playing inside the house were badly hurt say sources.

All of them were subsequently rescued and rushed to the Dhenkanal hospital. The fire department reached the spot and was trying to douse the flames.