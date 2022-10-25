2 brothers swept away while bathing in Ganjam of Odisha

Berhampur: In a shocking incident, two brothers were swept away in Ganjam district of Odisha. The younger brother has been rescued.

The incident has been reported from Purushottampur area in Rushikulya river.

According to reports, the two brothers had gone to bathe in the river when they got swept away. On hearing the cries, the locals rushed to rescue the boys.

The missing youth has been identified as Sumit Mohanty. The fire department is carrying out rescue operation to search for Sumit.

The Purushottampur BDO has reached the spot and is supervising the search operations.

 

 

