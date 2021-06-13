2 brands of fake medicines seized in Jharsuguda of Odisha

By WCE 7
fake medicines seized in jharsuguda

Jharsuguda: A huge of quantity of fake medicines have been seized from Amit Medical Agency in Jharsuguda district of Odisha.

Acting on a tip-off, the drug inspection department of Jharsuguda and police officials conducted a joint raid at the medicine store during which two brands of fake medicines of Max Relief Care company have been seized.

Related News

KBC Fraud In Jharsuguda: Kingpin From Bihar Nabbed By Odisha…

Reportedly, the medicines are MEDI TBR and TREAT 200 SB.

Further probe is underway to inspect whether medicines of the same brands are being sold in any other medicine stores, informed drug inspector.

You might also like
State

Bhubaneswar adds 509 new COVID positives, 926 recovery cases

State

No COVID vaccination in Cuttack City on these dates, check details

State

Odisha doctor loses Rs 11 lakh in Bitcoin fraud

State

Monsoon covers entire Odisha: India Meteorological Department

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.