2 brands of fake medicines seized in Jharsuguda of Odisha

Jharsuguda: A huge of quantity of fake medicines have been seized from Amit Medical Agency in Jharsuguda district of Odisha.

Acting on a tip-off, the drug inspection department of Jharsuguda and police officials conducted a joint raid at the medicine store during which two brands of fake medicines of Max Relief Care company have been seized.

Reportedly, the medicines are MEDI TBR and TREAT 200 SB.

Further probe is underway to inspect whether medicines of the same brands are being sold in any other medicine stores, informed drug inspector.