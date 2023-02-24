2 Bodies recovered from forest in Athagarh: Identity of deceased yet to be ascertained

Cuttack: Death suspense still continues in the matter of the two bodies that had been recovered from the forest in Athagarh area under Cuttack district of Odisha yesterday. The identity of the deceased persons is yet to be ascertained though 24 hours have passed. While probe is going on by Khuntuni Police it is yet to be ascertained whether it is a case of suicide or murder.

As per reports, two dead bodies had been recovered on Thursday from the Bhogua forest area in Radhakrishnapur under Khuntuni Police Station limits. One of the bodies is of a youth while the other is of a woman.

A wine bottle and a few poisonous drugs had also been recovered from near the bodies. Probe of the case is underway.