Bhubaneswar: Two engineers of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) and one driver have tested positive for the deadly coronavirus infection.

The two BMC staff had taken a leave and had a travel history to other districts for some personal work. They were tested positive after returning to Bhubaneswar, said BMC Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhury.

The two positive persons are working as engineers in BMC. One is an Executive Engineer while other is the Junior Engineer(JE).

“We have also sealed the Engineering department and have asked the staff and the members who have come in contact with the duo to remain under home quarantine”, informed the BMC Commissioner.

Both the engineers have been admitted to a Covid hospital. The driver who had been tested positive for deadly Coronavirus is not an employee of BMC, said BMC Commissioner.