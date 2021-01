2 Bikes Set On Fire In Malkangiri District Of Odisha

Malkangiri: Two bikes were set on fire by unknown miscreants in Madkamiguda under Mathili Police limits of Malkangiri district in Odisha.

The incident occurred last night while the family was asleep.

Sources revealed that, the bikes of two people identified as Gopi Barik and Jalandhar Barik were set on fire.

Though the reason of the incident is yet to be ascertained, it is alleged that it took place due to past enmity.

The Police have reached to the spot and the investigation is underway.