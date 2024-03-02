2 bikes collide head-on, 2 dead one critical in Mayurbhanj of Odisha

Udala: In a tragic incident, two bikes collide head-on in Udala block of Mayurbhanj district in Odisha and two people get killed. The fatal accident took place in Udala.

According to reports, last night, two bullets collided, resulting in the death of two people. One person is seriously injured. The accident took place at Dhanpana road on the Udla-Baripada main road.

The two deceased youths have been identified as Abhijit Behera of Khunta area and Ramakant Hembram of Kahnheibandha area. Jagannath Dehuri of Gothopura area has been critically injured and has been admitted to Udala Medical Centre.

According to the information available, Ramkant Hembram of Kanheibanda area was returning from Udala on his bullet (bike), while Abhijit Behera and Jagannath Dehuri of Khunta area were coming from the opposite direction. They were at high speed and allegedly collided head-on with each other.

Abhijit Behera and Ramakant Hembram died on the spot when both the bikes collided, while Jagannath’s condition is critical. The locals immediately rushed in to help and admitted all of them to Udla Hospital for treatment while the critical youth have been shifted to Baripada District headquarter Hospital (DHH).

The Khunta police have started an investigation into the incident. Detailed reports awaited in this matter.