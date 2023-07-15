2 bikers dead in road accident in Balasore
The accident took place on NH-16 near Talanagar village in Soro tehsil of Balasore. Only one of the two victims has been identified yet.
Balasore: In a recent incident, 2 bikers were killed after a speeding truck collided with them.
The accident took place on NH-16, near Talanagar village in Soro tehsil of Balasore. One of the victims has been identified as a resident of Mantri village of Mayurbhanj. The identity of the other victim is yet unknown.
Further details on the case are awaited.