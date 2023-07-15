2 bikers dead in road accident in Balasore

The accident took place on NH-16 near Talanagar village in Soro tehsil of Balasore. Only one of the two victims has been identified yet.

State
By Akankshya Mishra 0
balasore road accident
Representational Image

Balasore: In a recent incident, 2 bikers were killed after a speeding truck collided with them.

Must Read

1 killed in road accident in Nuapada of Odisha

Yet again, 40 sheep killed by mysterious animal in Odisha!

Odisha rainfall to intensify due to formation of low…

The accident took place on NH-16, near Talanagar village in Soro tehsil of Balasore. One of the victims has been identified as a resident of Mantri village of Mayurbhanj. The identity of the other victim is yet unknown.

Further details on the case are awaited.

You might also like
State

9 cows killed in truck accident in Mayurbhanj

State

KIIT signs MoU with TATA Power 

State

CM Naveen Patnaik unveils ‘Mukhyamantri Sabhagruha’ projects in Western Odisha

State

KIIT student Snehadeep Kumar becomes youngest participant at UK National Astronomy…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans