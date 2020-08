Bhubaneswar: Two bike-borne men allegedly snatched a gold chain from a woman at Rental Colony Square in Nayapalli area of Capital city.

The incident took place in the morning hours when the woman was on her way riding a scooter when a black pulsar bike overtook her and snatched her gold chain.

Later, the victim filed a complaint at Nayapalli Police station and the police has launched a manhunt to nab miscreants.