2 Arrested, Stolen Prawn Feed Recovered From Outskirts Of Bhubaneswar

By WCE 2
Pic Credits: Odisha Police

Khurda: Police has successfully nabbed two people and seized Rs. 12 lakh from them near Tangi block of Khurda in the outskirts of Bhubaneswar.

On getting a tip-off, a special team led by IIC Tangi police recovered one stolen truck, 1717 packets of stolen prawn feeds and sale proceeds of Rs. 12 lakh.

Two persons have been arrested in this case. This relates to Tangi PS Case No 143/21 u/s 407/34.

Investigation is this case is in progress.

