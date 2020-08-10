It is noteworthy that Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) last week lodged a complaint against a local news channel accusing it of spreading misinformation related to Covid.

After a thorough investigation into the matter, two persons have been arrested in this connection. The accused have been identified as: Biswajit Mohanty and Laxmikanta Behera (Employee of Ortel Communication) in Bhubaneswar.

Further, the police department has urged people not to indulge in such activities and not to circulate misleading information and rumours about the pandemic.