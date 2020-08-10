2 Arrested Over Viral Audio Clip
2 Arrested Over Viral Audio Clip

2 Arrested Over Viral Audio Clip Relating To Covid Management in Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: A audio clip relating to Covid management in Odisha had gone viral recently. The malicious intentions of the arrested people was clear, the clip “contains misleading information about COVID pandemic.”

It is noteworthy that Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) last week lodged a complaint against a local news channel accusing it of spreading misinformation related to Covid.

After a thorough investigation into the matter, two persons have been arrested in this connection. The accused have been identified as: Biswajit Mohanty and Laxmikanta Behera (Employee of Ortel Communication) in Bhubaneswar.

Further, the police department has urged people not to indulge in such activities and not to circulate misleading information and rumours about the pandemic.

You might also like
State

Download Aadhaar Card easily in your phone, there is no need to carry hard copy all…

State

Woman Undressed And Thrashed In Bhubaneswar, Video Goes Viral

State

Huge, Rare Yellowish Turtle Rescued Yet Again In Odisha

State

Railway Recruitment 2020: Application Invited For 432 Vacant Posts

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7