2 Arrested On Charges Of Extortion From Rourkela City In Odisha

By WCE 2
dada bati odisha

Rourkela: Two miscreants have landed in trouble for allegedly demanding ‘dada bati’ in other words extortion money from a Rourkela based businessman in Sundargarh district of Odisha.

According to reports, the Raghunathpali police has arrested two miscreants belonging to Biramitrapur  area under extortion charges.

The police also seized one pistol, two cartridge, mobile phone from their possession.

The two miscreants have been identified as Shibadutta Jaypuria and Sushil Kumar. They had allegedly demanded Rs. 10 lakh ‘Dada bati’ from a businessman of Rourkela Civil Township.

