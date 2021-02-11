Bhubaneswar: Laxmi Sagar Police in Bhubaneswar arrested two persons in connection with the pasting of ‘Missing’ posters of Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi in the capital city on Thursday.

In the meanwhile the matter has taken a twist as reports say that the said posters had been pasted with the instruction of the followers of BJP leader Jagannath Pradhan. Accordingly, followers of Aparajita Sarangi protested it and a scuffle erupted between the two groups.

On the basis of the complaint lodged by the members of the group, who were allegedly beaten up, Police have arrested two persons including Sarangi’s PA Dhaneswar Barik. Also, another follower of Sarangi, Jyoti Ranjan Panda has also been arrested.

On the other hand, Jagannath Pradhan has denied the allegations.

It is to be mentioned that, posters carrying a picture of MP Aparajita Sarangi with ‘missing’ written on it were witnessed pasted in different parts of Bhubaneswar where it was mentioned as to why she is calm over the controversial heritage bye-laws framed for temples in Ekamra Kshetra.

Reacting over the issue Sarangi took to Twitter and said, “Am amused that these posters have come up in Bhubaneswar at a time when the budget session of Parliament is on; it is my duty to be in the Lok Sabha now. Am glad Bhubaneswar is’missing’ me. It is a great feeling,indeed!As always,I will be among my people from 15th Feb onwards.”