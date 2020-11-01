Cuttack: Huge quantity of cough syrup has been seized and two people have been arrested in this connection in Choudwar area of Cuttack district in Odisha.

The arrested people have been identified as Kulamani Mishra (40) and Dilip Kumar Sahoo (42).

The sale of this particular brand of cough syrup has been declared as illegal in Odisha.

It is noteworthy that youth and students consume this cough syrup as an intoxicant.

3199 bottles of cough syrup, 5 strips of sleeping pills (Nite 10) and a bike has been seized. The raid has been carried out by Markatnagar Police Station.

Further investigation is underway.