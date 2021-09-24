2 arrested for possessing illegal guns in Dhenkanal

Dhenkanal: A team of Special Task Force (STF) officers in Dhenkanal arrested two people for possessing illegal fire arms on Friday. The accused have been identified as Kalandi Nayak of Radhakrishnapur, Cuttack and Shyam Sundar Sitha of Baliamba, Dhenkanal.

Based on a reliable information, a team of officers of STF conducted raid on the public road near village Bhapur under Dhenkanal district and intercepted the two criminals.

Thereafter, nine country-made firearms and one country made revolver along with other incriminating materials have been seized from their possession during the raid.

Following this, a case has been registered under section 25/27 Arms Act at STF police station. They have been arrested and will be forwarded to the court.

During preliminary investigation, it has been ascertained that the seized country-made fire arms were manufactured by criminals of Dhenkanal, who were also involved in many cases related to illegal manufacturing of firearms in the district and other areas.

The identities of other involved criminals have been identified and a manhunt have been initiated to apprehend them.

Since 2020 drive against illegal arms & ammunition have been conducted, STF has alone seized 56 nos of firearms and 91 rounds of live ammunition.

