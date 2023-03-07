2 arrested, 84 kgs of ganja seized in Jajpur of Odisha

Jajpur: The District Special Squad and Badachana police in a joint operation has seized a huge amount of ganja in Jajpur district of Odisha on Tuesday.

During the seize, the police has seized the ganja and arrested two persons in this connection, said reliable reports. The ganja has been seized from the Casuarina Forest in Kolsahi of Jajpur district.

Jajpur Road SDPO Sanjay Patnaik informed that the weight of the seized cannabis will be 84 kg and he further added that two persons have been arrested in this connection.

Detailed report awaited in this matter.