2 arrested, 11 bikes recovered in Nayapalli of Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The Nayapalli police has nabbed a gang of bike robbers in the Nayapalli area of Bhubaneswar, the capital city of Odisha on Tuesday.

The Nayapalli police has seized as many as 11 looted bikes and arrested two robbers.

They used to rob bikes in Bhubaneswar situated in Khurda district of Odisha. After changing the bike number, chassis number and engine number, they sell it in the village.

There are multiple cases against them in various police stations of Khurda and Bhubaneswar.

Detailed reports awaited.