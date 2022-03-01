2 Andhra youth die after drowning in pond in Odisha’s Gajapati

Gajapati: In an unfortunate incident, two youth from Andhra Pradesh have died after drowning in a pond in Garbandha village under Garbandha police limits in Gajapati district.

The deceased have been identified as A. Santosh, 28, and J. Sai, 28, of Srikakulam district in Andhra Pradesh.

Reportedly, both the youth had traveled to Gajapati district’s Garbandha village to attend a party there.

During their visit to the village, they lost their lives this morning by drowning while they were taking a bath in the pond.

The locals spotted them and informed the local police. On getting the information, the local police arrived at the spot and recovered the bodies.

The bodies have been sent for autopsy procedure and the cops have initiated an investigation into the matter.