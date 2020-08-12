+2 Admission In Odisha To Start From Aug 21, Check Details

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Department of School & Mass Education announced the admission of +2 courses in various streams for the academic session 2020-21.

The admission into Plus II courses through Student Academic Management System (SAMS) between August 21 and September 4, informed School & Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash today.

The first phase merit list will be released on September 9 after declaring Plus II Science Examination Results, he said

Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the authorities have cut the admission fee for students of all the categories.

“In the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, Chief Minister has slashed the application fees  for this academic session,” Dash said.

While the admission fee has been fixed Rs 100 for the students belonging to Schedule Tribe and Scheduled Caste, the students of general categories will get admission into the Plus II courses by paying only Rs 200.

