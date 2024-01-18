2.5 year-old girl from Bargarh makes it to International Book of Records & India Book of Records for her unique talents

Bargarh: A 2.5 year-old girl named Arnika Abhipsita Pradhan from Odisha’s Bargarh district had made it to International Book of Records and India Book of Records for her unique talents.

Arnika from Padampur in Bargarh district created the two histories by identifying 100 above famous personalities of India from the chart and reciting the phonic sounds of English alphabets A to Z, names of birds, animals, fruits, vegetables, vehicles, flowers, food items, months in a year, days of the week, seasons, body parts, helpers, numbers, action words and games by seeing their charts.

“The award is splendidly presented to Arnika Abhipsita Pradhan from Padampur, Bargarh (Odisha) India. 2 years 5 months old Arnika Abhipsita Pradhan identified 100 above famous personalities of India from the chart. She recited phonic sounds of English alphabets A to Z. She also recited names of birds, animals, fruits, vegetables, vehicles, flowers, food items, months in a year, days of the week, seasons, body parts, helpers, numbers, action words and games by seeing their charts,” read the International Book of Records certificate given to her.

Likewise, a certification issued to her by the India Book of Records said, “Arnika Abhipsita Pradhan (born on August 5, 2020) of Bargarh, Odisha is appreciated for identifying 16 vegetables, 16 fruits, 17 animals, 12 famous personalities, 15 nation words, months in a year, and counting numbers from 1 to 10 at the age of 2 years and 3 months, as conformed on November 12, 2022.”

Arnika Abhipsita is the daughter of Prashant Pradhan, an employee of Water Resources Department in Padmapur and Kalpana Sahu.

The child’s success has sent waves of joy throughout the family and made the people of the locality and district proud.