+2 1st year classes in Odisha to start from Sept 22: Minister

By Sudeshna Panda

Bhubaneswar: The School and Mass Education Department on Tuesday informed that the +2 first year students will begin from September 22, 2022.

The announcement was made by School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash today.

According to Dash, already around 3.5 lakh students have taken admissions in Class 11 this year.

Odisha School and Mass Education department on Friday allowed e-admission for higher studies that is Plus 2 yet again for 10th pass students.

The opportunity has been provided to students who could not register for e-admission for higher studies in the first attempt, they have been given another chance to do so.

As per reports, the students who missed out can apply for e-admission into colleges for higher studies as a second attempt from September 10-27.

The department further informed that one can login to www.samsodisha.gov.in for more updates.

