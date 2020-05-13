1st Train Post COVID19 Lockdown All Set To Depart From Bhubaneswar To Delhi Today
Bhubaneswar: The first train post COVID19 lockdown all set to chug from the Bhubaneswar station to Delhi. The train shall depart from platform no. 1 with a total of 916 passengers.
All the passengers are being provided hand sanitizers upon entry to the platform. They are then being thermally scanned.
The train is being sanitized at regular intervals.
All the passengers had been requested to arrive only on platform 1, master canteen side, at least 90 minutes before departure of the train. The train is scheduled to depart at 10am IST.
Odisha: Passengers arrive at Bhubaneswar railway station to board special train for Delhi. One of the passengers, Mahi says, “I’m an artist&came here for a shoot. Suddenly lockdown was announced&we were stranded here. We should co-operate with Govt and follow all precautions”. pic.twitter.com/f4D99KCgDA
— ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2020