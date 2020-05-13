1st Train Post COVID19 Lockdown All Set To Depart From Bhubaneswar To Delhi Today

Bhubaneswar: The first train post COVID19 lockdown all set to chug from the Bhubaneswar station to Delhi. The train shall depart from platform no. 1 with a total of 916 passengers.

All the passengers are being provided hand sanitizers upon entry to the platform. They are then being thermally scanned.

The train is being sanitized at regular intervals.

All the passengers had been requested to arrive only on platform 1, master canteen side, at least 90 minutes before departure of the train. The train is scheduled to depart at 10am IST.