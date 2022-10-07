1st Thursday of Margasira month to be observed as Mandia Divas in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The first Thursday in the Odia month of Margasira will be observed as the ‘Mandia Divas’ or ‘Millets Divas’, the Millets Day in Odisha. Arabinda K Padhee, the Principal Secretary of the Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment, Government of Odisha informed about it in a tweet on his official handle on Friday.

Padhee took to Twitter and announced about the Millets Day in Odia language which means as follows: With the recommendation of the Chief Minister (of Odisha), the upcoming first Thursday in the month of Margasira, which will fall on November 10 this year, has been decided to be observed as the ‘Mandia Divas’. Aim of this initiative is the propagation of the healthy and nutritious foods.

It is to be noted that Goddess Laxmi puja or Manabasa Gurubar is observed on all the Thursdays in the month of Margasira in Odisha. Goddess Laxmi is also known as Annapurna who provides food. And observing a day related to healthy food on such a day is surely a good initiative.

Millet is a rich source of protein, dietary fiber, several B vitamins and numerous dietary minerals, especially manganese.