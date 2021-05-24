1st Of Its Kind, Post Covid Care Center In Berhampur Of Odisha

Berhampur: In a first of its kind government initiative, a post covid care unit has been opened by the Berhampur administration in Ganjam district of Odisha.

Post covid care clinics were in existence in Odisha only in a few private clinics.

But the newly inaugurated Berhampur post covid care center opened by Berhampur corporation boats of many important facilities that covid recovered patients requite.

The discharged covid patients can avail day care facilities such as oxygen parlor, yoga, pranayam tips, free spirometer and nutritionist consultation.

The Rotary club and GCC have also extended their support in this novel endeavour.