1st Of Its Kind, Post Covid Care Center In Berhampur Of Odisha

By WCE 2

Berhampur: In a first of its kind government initiative, a post covid care unit has been opened by the Berhampur administration in Ganjam district of Odisha.

Post covid care clinics were in existence in Odisha only in a few private clinics.

But the newly inaugurated Berhampur post covid care center opened by Berhampur corporation boats of many important facilities that covid recovered patients requite.

The discharged covid patients can avail day care facilities such as oxygen parlor, yoga, pranayam tips, free spirometer and nutritionist consultation.

The Rotary club and GCC have also extended their support in this novel endeavour.

 

You might also like
Nation

Bharat Biotech Covaxin Trials To Begin On Pediatric from June

State

Cuttack City Reports Fresh 466 Covid-19 Cases Today

State

Sarpanch Announces 3-Day Shutdown In This Odisha Town

State

Cyclone Yaas: Eastern Railways Cancels Another 25 Trains, See Details

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.