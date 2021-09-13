1st cut-off merit list of Plus Two admission in Odisha released, Check here

Bhubaneswar: The first selection cut-off list for Plus Two admission in Odisha has been released this morning. The Higher Education department of the State government released the 1st cut-off mark on its official website, www.samsodisha.gov.in. The students will be able to check the cut-off mark list for Arts, Science, and Commerce stream from the mentioned website.

As many as 4,35,092 students had applied, out of which 3,86,464 have been selected in the first phase including 2,47,906 students in Arts stream, 24,560 in Commerce steam & 1,07,037 students in Science stream. Revenshaw Junior College stood on top of the first cut-off merit list.

How to Download SAMS Odisha +2 First Merit list 2021 Link?

Step 1: Visit the home page of official website of SAMS Odisha – www.samsodisha.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the School & Mass Education (+2) Tab

Step 3: Open the SAMS Odisha Junior Web portal

Step 4: Click on the SAMS Odisha +2 First Merit list 2021

Step 5: Fill up your details such as college type, district, college and stream

Step 6: Click on the show button & open the SAMS Odisha +2 1st Merit lists 2021

The availability of Online Common Application Form (CAF) began on August 12 till September 5. The admission of the students selected in first selection to take place from September 14 to 06 PM of September 21.

Similarly, the merit list of the second selection will be published on September 27, 4 pm following which the admission of the Students selected in second selection will be on September 29 to 5 pm of October 1.

The spot selection merit list three time to the balance sheet after second merit list admission will be published at 2 pm on October 4 following which the admission of the shortlisted students will take place on October 7.

