Bhubaneswar: The first COVID-19 positive case, belonging to Bhubaneswar who was being treated at Capital hospital has recovered completely, conveyed the Health and Family Welfare Department via a tweet.

The patient, Odisha’s first was tested negative for coronavirus in his recent sample.

He has been discharged and allowed to go back home. The active COVID-19 cases in Odisha now stand at 3.

The Health and Family Welfare Department, Government of Odisha has , congratulated the medical team at Capital Hospital.

It is noteworthy that the youth of 33 years had a travel history to Italy and was a resident of Bhubaneswar.