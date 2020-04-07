1st Corona Death in the State, 72 year Old from Odisha’s Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Odisha on Tuesday reported first death in the state due to Covid-19 infection as a 72-year-old man passed away in Bhubaneswar.

The man belongs to Jharapada area in Bhubaneswar and he was admitted to AIIMS Bhubaneswar on 4th April with complaint of respiratory distress. He had history of chronic hypertension. He was tested positive for COVID-19 and expired on 6th April. His COVID 19 postive

Contact tracing and containment is ongoing.

Contact tracing and containment is ongoing. — H & FW Dept Odisha (@HFWOdisha) April 7, 2020

Earlier today, one more positive case was confirmed in the state, taking the total count to 42.