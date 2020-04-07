1st corona death in odisha

1st Corona Death in the State, 72 year Old from Odisha’s Bhubaneswar

By Durga Tripathy
161

Bhubaneswar: Odisha on Tuesday reported first death in the state due to Covid-19 infection as a 72-year-old man passed away in Bhubaneswar.

The man belongs to Jharapada area in Bhubaneswar and he was admitted to AIIMS Bhubaneswar on 4th April with complaint of respiratory distress. He had history of chronic hypertension. He was tested positive for COVID-19 and expired on 6th April. His COVID 19 postive

Contact tracing and containment is ongoing.

Related News

1 More Coronavirus Positive In Bhubaneswar, Total Of 41…

Odisha Health Secretary Nikunja Dhal, Urges People With…

12 Villages In Odisha’s Kendrapara Sealed As…

No Petrol To Vehicles Without Passes, Coronavirus Lock Down…

Earlier today, one more positive case was confirmed in the state, taking the total count to 42.

You might also like
State

1 More Coronavirus Positive In Bhubaneswar, Total Of 41 Cases in Odisha

State

Odisha Health Secretary Nikunja Dhal, Urges People With Flu-Like Symptoms Not To…

State

12 Villages In Odisha’s Kendrapara Sealed As Coronavirus Positive Case Detected…

State

No Petrol To Vehicles Without Passes, Coronavirus Lock Down Rules Become Stricter In…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.