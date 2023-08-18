19th convocation of KIIT tomorrow

Bhubaneswar: KIIT Deemed to be University is going to celebrate its 19th convocation tomorrow. Ahead of the ceremony preparation is going on at the Biju Patnaik Indoor Stadium of KIIT. More than 6,000 pass out students of KIIT will receive their certificates tomorrow.

Odisha Governor Professor Ganesh Lal will attend the convocation ceremony as the chief guest and deliver the convocation address to the students.

Besides, the Chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission of the Government of India and the Secretary of the Department of Atomic Energy Dr. Ajit Kumar Mohanty, Swosti Group Hotels Chairman Jitendra Kumar Mohanty and Tech Mahindra Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Chandra Prakash Gurnani will be felicitated with the honorary doctorate degrees.

Today KIIT and KISS founder Dr. Achyuta Samanta visited the convocation hall and discussed about the preparations for the convocation with senior officials of KIIT University.