1982 Covid Positives In Odisha Today, Tally Rises To 2,70,346

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The Covid 19 tally in Odisha touched 2,70,346 on Monday with 1982 more people testing positive for the virus in the last 24 hours.

Of the new COVID cases, 1156 are from quarantine centres and 826 are local cases.

Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration.

The District Wise Cases Are As Follows:  

1. Angul: 119
2. Balasore: 86
3. Bargarh: 46
4. Bhadrak: 63
5. Balangir: 88
6. Boudh: 11
7. Cuttack: 145
8. Deogarh: 14
9. Dhenkanal: 55
10. Gajapati: 10
11. Ganjam: 24
12. Jagatsinghpur: 55
13. Jajpur: 86
14. Jharsuguda: 50
15. Kalahandi: 43
16. Kandhamal: 23
17. Kendrapada: 65
18. Keonjhar: 59
19. Khurda: 300
20. Koraput: 42
21. Malkangiri: 41
22. Mayurbhanj: 107
23. Nawarangpur: 52
24. Nayagarh: 33
25. Nuapada: 37
26. Puri: 72
27. Rayagada: 10
28. Sambalpur: 38
29. Sonepur: 45
30. Sundargarh: 98
31. State Pool: 65

