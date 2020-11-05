1385 Covid Positives In Odisha Today, Tally Rises To 2,97,274
Bhubaneswar: As many as 1385 people have tested Covid positive in the last 24 hours, the state health department said on Wednesday. The tally rose to 2,97,274.
New Positives Cases: 1385; In quarantine: 789 Local contacts: 587
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 88
2. Balasore: 36
3. Bargarh: 55
4. Bhadrak: 31
5. Balangir: 77
6. Boudh: 4
7. Cuttack: 109
8. Deogarh: 8
9. Dhenkanal: 33
10. Gajapati: 3
11. Ganjam: 23
12. Jagatsinghpur: 50
13. Jajpur: 23
14. Jharsuguda: 29
15. Kalahandi: 50
16. Kandhamal: 11
17. Kendrapada: 42
18. Keonjhar: 57
19. Khurda: 159
20. Koraput: 28
21. Malkangiri: 23
22. Mayurbhanj: 103
23. Nawarangpur: 21
24. Nayagarh: 32
25. Nuapada: 88
26. Puri: 35
27. Rayagada: 10
28. Sambalpur: 30
29. Sonepur: 5
30. Sundargarh: 91
31. State Pool: 31