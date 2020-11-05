Bhubaneswar: As many as 1385 people have tested Covid positive in the last 24 hours, the state health department said on Wednesday. The tally rose to 2,97,274.

New Positives Cases: 1385; In quarantine: 789 Local contacts: 587

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 88

2. Balasore: 36

3. Bargarh: 55

4. Bhadrak: 31

5. Balangir: 77

6. Boudh: 4

7. Cuttack: 109

8. Deogarh: 8

9. Dhenkanal: 33

10. Gajapati: 3

11. Ganjam: 23

12. Jagatsinghpur: 50

13. Jajpur: 23

14. Jharsuguda: 29

15. Kalahandi: 50

16. Kandhamal: 11

17. Kendrapada: 42

18. Keonjhar: 57

19. Khurda: 159

20. Koraput: 28

21. Malkangiri: 23

22. Mayurbhanj: 103

23. Nawarangpur: 21

24. Nayagarh: 32

25. Nuapada: 88

26. Puri: 35

27. Rayagada: 10

28. Sambalpur: 30

29. Sonepur: 5

30. Sundargarh: 91

31. State Pool: 31