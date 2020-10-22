1913 Covid Positives In Odisha In The Last 24 Hrs, Downward Trend Continues

Bhubaneswar: The Covid 19 tally in Odisha touched 2,76,094 on Thursday with 1913 more people testing positive for the virus in the last 24 hours.

Of the new COVID cases, 1109 are from quarantine centres and 804 are local cases.

Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration.

1. Angul: 106

2. Balasore: 73

3. Bargarh: 63

4. Bhadrak: 46

5. Balangir: 63

6. Boudh: 12

7. Cuttack: 150

8. Deogarh: 5

9. Dhenkanal: 48

10. Gajapati: 4

11. Ganjam: 28

12. Jagatsinghpur: 99

13. Jajpur: 72

14. Jharsuguda: 48

15. Kalahandi: 82

16. Kandhamal: 48

17. Kendrapada: 51

18. Keonjhar: 74

19. Khurda: 254

20. Koraput: 54

21. Malkangiri: 16

22. Mayurbhanj: 92

23. Nawarangpur: 41

24. Nayagarh: 33

25. Nuapada: 63

26. Puri: 55

27. Rayagada: 14

28. Sambalpur: 50

29. Sonepur: 20

30. Sundargarh: 99

31. State Pool: 50