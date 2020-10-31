Bhubaneswar: Another 1911 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged from different Hospitals in Odisha , informed the state Health department on Saturday.

The fresh recoveries include 245 from Khordha, 153 from Cuttack, 138 from Balangir, 101 from Sundargarh, 96 from Mayurbhanj, 81 from Jagatsinghpur, 78 from Anugul, 78 from Kalahandi, 76 from Nuapada, 74 from Balasore, 72 from Jajapur,71 from Keonjhar, 63 from Bargarh, 52 from Kendrapara, 50 from Bhadrak, 50 from Puri, 50 from Sambalpur, 46 from Dhenkanal, 45 from Nabarangpur, 42 from Koraput, 36 from Jharsuguda, 33 from Nayagarh, 26 from Ganjam, 25 from Malkangiri, 24 from Kandhamal, 20 from Sonepur, 16 from Rayagada, 9 from Deogarh, 8 from Gajapati, 2 from Boudh and 51 from State Pool, according to the latest update by the Health Dept.

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 2,75,749, the Health Dept tweeted.