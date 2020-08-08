19-year-old boy hacks cousin to death
19-year-old boy hacks cousin to death in Odisha’s Nabarangpur, surrenders

By KalingaTV Bureau

Nabarangpur : In a ghastly incident,  a 19 -year-old boy has hacked to death his cousin over an alleged  property dispute in Hatibadi village under Jharigam police limits in Odisha’s Nabarangpur district.

The deceased has been identified Ratan Gouda (35), son of Sarashi Gouda of the same village.

The accused, identified as Dambaru Gouda (19), today surrendered before the Jharigam  police station and confessed that he had killed his cousin yesterday over a land dispute .

According to sources, Dambaru hacked Ratan into two pieces with an axe on Friday while the latter was taking bath in an agricultural land near their village.

Meanwhile Jharigam police registered a criminal case against the accused and started a probe into the matter.

