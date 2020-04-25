Rayagada: At least 19 truck drivers, and helpers who had been kept in a Covid-19 quarantine home in this district of Odisha reportedly escaped on April 22 late night. While 17 of them were from Punjab 2 were from Uttar Pradesh.

As per the report, about 100 people had been housed in a quarantine centre at a school in Kereda gram panchayat on Andhra Pradesh -Odisha border since March 29. They were reportedly escaped through a window.

The quarantine centre is located close to the railway track on the east coast that goes up to Visakhapatnam in AP. The police suspect that the drivers may have escaped along the railway track.

The drivers’ quarantine period ended up on April 14, but they were asked to continue staying there, as inter-state transport had stopped because of the ongoing lockdown restrictions.

A case has been filed against the absconding drivers at the district’s Sheskhal police station.