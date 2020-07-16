19 new COVID-19 positive cases in Cuttack city, Tally rises to 314

19 new COVID-19 positive cases in Cuttack city, Tally rises to 314

Cuttack : The Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) area of Odisha registered 19 fresh Covid-19 positive cases, taking the tally of positive cases in the city to 314, officials said on Thursday.

Out of the fresh positive cases, five are institutional quarantine cases, one paid quarantine case and 13 home quarantine cases.

The details of fresh Covid-19 cases in CMC area are as follows.

Meanwhile, the Cuttack district reported 38 new COVID-19 positive cases today.