19 more people test positive for COVID-19 in Odisha’s Khordha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: As many as 19 more persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in Odisha’s Khordha district on Wednesday,  officials said.

Taking to micro-blogging site,  the Khordha district administration also said, “Two more patients have recovered and are being discharged today”.

 

Earlier in the day, as many as  91 Covid patients in the state have recovered and are being discharged from the hospitals post treatment.

