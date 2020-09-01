Keonjhar: In a major success against wildlife parts smuggling, forest officials have seized 19 kg of ivory worth lakhs of rupees from a car near Bayapita village under Harichandanpur police limits in Keonjhar district.

Three persons were arrested in this connection.

Acting on a tip-off, Anandapur DFO along with his team chased the car in which the smugglers were travelling and recovered 14 elephant tusks from them worth lakhs of money and seized a car near Pitapiti village.

The officials also chased and nabbed the accused from Bayapita village.

The cops also have started the investigation into the matter.