Bhubaneswar: While child selling incidents are not uncommon in remote parts of the State, a fresh case has been reported from the capital city recently with a couple allegedly selling its 19-day-old baby boy for Rs 10,000.

The incident took place in Bharatpur area under the Khandagiri police limits a few days back where the poor couple was living in a thatched house. The child which had been sold is said to be the fifth child of the accused couple.

The incident came to light after the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) of Khandagiri police got intimation about the matter from a reliable source and rescued the baby. Later, the accused couple was detained for questioning.

On the other hand, the father of the baby has rubbished the child selling allegation and claimed that no such incident has happened.