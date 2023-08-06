19 arrested for involvement in Phiringia police station arson case

By Subadh Nayak 0
Phiringia police station arson case

Phulbani: Police today arrested at least 19 people and produced them before the court for their alleged involvement in the violent mob’s attack on Phiringia police station in Odisha‘s Kandhamal district yester day.

Police arrested the accused persons and forwarded them to the court following raids at different places, said sources adding that efforts are on to identify other accused persons.

Earlier today, Kandhamal SP Suvendu Kumar Patra informed that Phiringia police station inspector-in-charge (IIC) Tapan Kumar Nahaka was transferred for his involvement in the smuggling of ganja. He was posted at the district police headquarters. Likewise, two accused home guards were disengaged from their services.

It is to be noted here that the locals went on a rampage yesterday after actions were not taken against the cops. They had sought action against them after a video purportedly showing them transporting ganja in a police van went viral.

Apart from setting the police station on fire, the mob also chased and thrashed the policemen and ransacked the vehicles.

