188 Kgs Ganja Seized In Phulbani Of Odisha, 4 Detained

By WCE 2
ganja seized odisha
Representational Image

Phulbani: The excise department has seized 188 kgs of ganja from Phulbani district in Odisha on Sunday.

According to reports, the ganja has been seized from Gadiapada ghati and Sankarakhola Linepada road of Phulbani.

The estimated cost of the ganja is said to be around 13 lakh rupees.

As many as four people have been detained in this connection. The identity of the four people is yet to be ascertained.

The police has also seized 2 vehicles in this connection.

