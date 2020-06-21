186 COVID patients get well in Odisha
Bhubaneswar: As many as 186 Coronavirus patients have been discharged from various Covid-19 hospitals across the State after being cured from the deseas in the last 24 hours.
The State Health and Family Welfare Department in a Twitter post informed that 186 patients got cured from the deadly virus taking the total recovery number in Odisha to 3720.
The fresh recovered cases are as follows:
-
- 62 from Cuttack
- 41 from Kandhamal
- 32 from Khurda 1
- 2 from Ganjam
- 8 from Mayurbhanj
- 7 from Angul
- 5 from Keonjhar
- 4 each from Malkangiri, Nayagarh and Puri
- 2 each from Balasore, Debagarh, and Sonepur
- 1 from Sundergarh.
The total recovered cases of #Odisha now stand at 3720.
(2/2)
— H & FW Dept Odisha (@HFWOdisha) June 21, 2020
Earlier today, Odisha reported its highest single-day Coronavirus cases with detection of 304 COVID19 positive cases.