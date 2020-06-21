186 COVID patients get well in Odisha

186 COVID patients get well in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: As many as 186 Coronavirus patients have been discharged from various Covid-19 hospitals across the State after being cured from the deseas in the last 24 hours.

The State Health and Family Welfare Department in a Twitter post informed that 186 patients got cured from the deadly virus taking the total recovery number in Odisha to 3720.

The fresh recovered cases are as follows:

62 from Cuttack 41 from Kandhamal 32 from Khurda 1 2 from Ganjam 8 from Mayurbhanj 7 from Angul 5 from Keonjhar 4 each from Malkangiri, Nayagarh and Puri 2 each from Balasore, Debagarh, and Sonepur 1 from Sundergarh.

2 each from Balasore, Debagarh, and Sonepur

1 from Sundergarh. The total recovered cases of #Odisha now stand at 3720.

(2/2) — H & FW Dept Odisha (@HFWOdisha) June 21, 2020



Earlier today, Odisha reported its highest single-day Coronavirus cases with detection of 304 COVID19 positive cases.