186 COVID patients get well in Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: As many as 186 Coronavirus patients have been discharged from various Covid-19 hospitals across the State after being cured from the deseas in the last 24 hours.

The State Health and Family Welfare Department in a Twitter post informed that 186 patients got cured from the deadly virus taking the total recovery number in Odisha to 3720.

The fresh recovered cases are as follows:

    1. 62 from Cuttack
    2. 41 from Kandhamal
    3. 32 from Khurda 1
    4. 2 from Ganjam
    5. 8 from Mayurbhanj
    6. 7 from Angul
    7. 5 from Keonjhar
    8. 4 each from Malkangiri, Nayagarh and Puri
    9. 2 each from Balasore, Debagarh, and Sonepur
    10. 1 from Sundergarh.


Earlier today, Odisha reported its highest single-day Coronavirus cases with detection of 304 COVID19 positive cases.

