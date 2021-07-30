185 Junior Data Entry Operators join Odisha Govt

Bhubaneswar: As many as 185 Junior Data Entry Operators today joined the State Government in the Home Department. All of them have been recruited by Odisha Staff Selection Commission.

Addressing an orientation programme for the Jr. DEOs, on virtual platform, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said that role of data is critical to the effectiveness of governance. He added that data creation, storing, protection and transfer are essential for swift implementation of decisions and delivery of services.

Congratulating the new recruits, the CM said that as data entry operators, they will play a significant role in the administration.

As most of the new recruits have higher qualification in IT and wide experience in other sectors, Sri Patnaik added that Technology and Time are two significant aspects of the 5T Initiative.

The CM called upon them to put up their best efforts, and hoped that with their knowledge and experience, they will prove themselves to be useful for the administration. He expected them to understand the sensitivity of their work as it involves critical data at higher offices. The CM advised them to be highly responsible while handling administrative communication.

Joining the programme Minister of State for Home Dibya Sankar Mishra said that we have to change according to time. Governance now is not the same as it was 30 years ago. Computer is found everywhere, and our administration is going completely digital for fast service delivery. He called upon the new entrants to follow the simplicity of the Chief Minister and work as per the mandate of 5-T initiatives.

Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra said that they are the first to join the new cadre of Data Entry Operators. As all office work in the administration has become online he advised them to use their technical knowledge for efficiency in work.

Secretary to CM (5-T) V.K.Pandian moderated the programme.

ACS Home Sanjeev Chopra gave the welcome address and OSD Home Department offered the vote of thanks.