covid19
184 more COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha; Recovery cases reach to 4606

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Another 184 COVID_19 patients have been recovered in Odisha, the State Health and Family Welfare Department said on Saturday. All of them were discharged from COVID hospitals post treatment, it added.

According to the Health Dept, the fresh recovery cases include 48 persons  from Ganjam, 45 from Khordha, 31 from Balasore, 12 from Gajapati, 10 from Bhadrak, six each from Jagatsinghpur and Jharsuguda, five each from Kendrapara and  Puri, four from Sundergarh, three each from Bolangir and Keonjhar, two from Cuttack , one each from Angul, Jajpur, Kandhamal and Mayurbhanj.

With this, the total recovered cases in the State now stand at 4606.

 

