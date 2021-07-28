182 new Covid-19 cases detected in Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) in 24 Hours

BMC covid-19 cases

Bhubaneswar: As many as 182 Covid-19 cases have been detected from Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on July 28. With this development the total cases of the disease has increased to 98,767.

Out of the 182 coronavirus cases, 28 cases are quarantine cases while 154 cases are local contact cases.

According to the BMC, 175 patients have recovered from the disease in last 24 hours. The total recovered cases in the district are 95,895.

The deceased cases in the capital city are 789, while the active cases are 2062.

