182 new Covid-19 cases detected in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack reports 31 cases

Bhubaneswar: As on September 15, the new Covid-19 cases detected in Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) is 182 while the positive cases in Cuttack city (CMC area) is 31.

The recovered cases in Cuttack city are 46 while 154 persons recovered from the disease in Bhubaneswar today.

According to reports by BMC, out of the total 182 positive cases detected today, 45 positive cases are quarantine cases while local contact cases are 137.

The total cases in Bhubaneswar now stand at 1, 09,973 while the total recovered cases are 1, 05,419. The total death cases recorded in the BMC is 1013. Active cases in the city are 3520.

Out of the total 31 cases registered in CMC on Wednesday, 5 cases are from institutional quarantine, 13 cases from home quarantine and 13 local contact cases.

Total Covid-19 cases in Cuttack city are 43,263 while the recovered cases are 42,281. The active cases as on Wednesday are 891.