18,000 Contractual teachers in Odisha to be regularised

Bhubaneswar: The contractual teachers in Odisha are going to be regularised. They were protesting in the capital city of the State for the last 13 days.

As per reports, the contractual teachers in the State will soon be regularised. A notification has been issued today by the School and Mass Education Department of the state.

“The regular service period of the teachers who have been appointed contractually prior to the notification of Odisha Group-B posts (Contractual Appointment) Rules, 2013 and have also completed six years of contractual service prior to notification of the rules, will be counted on completion of six years of contractural service and their seniority will be maintained as per their position in the merit lists in the year of recruitment,” stated the notification.

Following the announcement, the teachers’ protest, in which the contractual basis teachers were holding protests in Bhubaneswar for the last 13 days has come to an end.

With this announcement about 18.000 contractual teachers of the State will be benefited.