180 Litres Of Illicit Liquor Seized In Ganjam District Of Odisha

180 Litres Of Illicit Liquor Seized In Ganjam District Of Odisha

Digapahandi: Police seized a huge quantity of illicit liquor on Wednesday in Kanthigada village under Digapahandi Police Limits of Ganjam district of Odisha.

Digapahandi police along with Executive Magistrate of Ganjam conducted a joint raid in Kanthigada village and seized 180 litres of illicit liquor worth Rs 3.8 lakh.

Along with the liquor, the police also seized a huge quantity of illicit apparatus and 7000 litres of Gur wash.

Till the reports came in, no arrest has been made by the police.

A case has been registered at Digapahandi Police Station in this connection and the probe has been initiated to the case.

Further details awaited.