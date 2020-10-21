180 Litres Of Illicit Liquor Seized In Ganjam District Of Odisha
Digapahandi: Police seized a huge quantity of illicit liquor on Wednesday in Kanthigada village under Digapahandi Police Limits of Ganjam district of Odisha.
Digapahandi police along with Executive Magistrate of Ganjam conducted a joint raid in Kanthigada village and seized 180 litres of illicit liquor worth Rs 3.8 lakh.
Along with the liquor, the police also seized a huge quantity of illicit apparatus and 7000 litres of Gur wash.
Till the reports came in, no arrest has been made by the police.
A case has been registered at Digapahandi Police Station in this connection and the probe has been initiated to the case.
Further details awaited.