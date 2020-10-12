18 Succumb To Covid In Odisha, Death Toll Rises To 1040

Bhubaneswar: Death toll due to covid continued to rise in Odisha as 18 more people from the State have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours as informed by the Health and Family Welfare Department today.

The death in Odisha toll rose to 1040.

The Health Department Odisha informed, “Regret to inform the demise of eighteen Covid19 positive patients while under treatment in hospitals.”

The details are as follows:

1.A 55-year old female of Balasore district who was also suffering from Diabetes, Hypertension.

2.A 60-year old male of Balasore district.

3.A 64-year old male of Balasore district.

4.A 65-year old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Hypothyroidism.

5.A 72-year old female of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Hypertension.

6.A 55-year old male of Cuttack district.

7.A 68-year old male of Cuttack district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

8.A 53-year old male of Cuttack district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

9.A 66-year old male of Cuttack district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

10. A 60-year old male of Jagatsinghpur district.

11. An 85-year old male of Jajpur district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

12.A 28-year old female of Jajpur district.

13.A 40-year old female of Khordha district who was also suffering from Diabetes, Hypertension.

14. An 80-year old male of Mayurbhanj district.

15. A 55-year old male of Nabarangpur district who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension.

16. A 53-year old female of Puri district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

17. A 65-year old male of Sundergarh district.

18. A 39-year old male of Sundergarh district who was also suffering from Diabetes, Hypertension & Chronic Kidney Disease.