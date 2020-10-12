covid deaths odisha
Representational Image

18 Succumb To Covid In Odisha, Death Toll Rises To 1040

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Death toll due to covid continued to rise in Odisha as 18 more people from the State have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours as informed by the Health and Family Welfare Department today.

The death in Odisha toll rose to 1040.

The Health Department Odisha informed, “Regret to inform the demise of eighteen Covid19 positive patients while under treatment in hospitals.”

The details are as follows: 

1.A 55-year old female of Balasore district who was also suffering from Diabetes, Hypertension.

2.A 60-year old male of Balasore district.

3.A 64-year old male of Balasore district.

4.A 65-year old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Hypothyroidism.

5.A 72-year old female of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Hypertension.

6.A 55-year old male of Cuttack district.

7.A 68-year old male of Cuttack district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

Related News

17 Succumb To Covid Today, Death Toll In Odisha Climbs Up To…

Four In Puri Among Sixteen New COVID Deaths In Odisha

11 Covid Positives Succumb In Odisha Today, Death Toll Rises…

COVID Claims 13 Lives in Odisha, Death Toll Mounts To 669

8.A 53-year old male of Cuttack district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

9.A 66-year old male of Cuttack district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

10. A 60-year old male of Jagatsinghpur district.

11. An 85-year old male of Jajpur district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

12.A 28-year old female of Jajpur district.

13.A 40-year old female of Khordha district who was also suffering from Diabetes, Hypertension.

14. An 80-year old male of Mayurbhanj district.

15. A 55-year old male of Nabarangpur district who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension.

16. A 53-year old female of Puri district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

17. A 65-year old male of Sundergarh district.

18. A 39-year old male of Sundergarh district who was also suffering from Diabetes, Hypertension & Chronic Kidney Disease.

You might also like
State

Here’s how you can easily update your mobile number in Aadhaar card

State

2423 Covid Positives In Odisha Today, Tally Rises To 2,54,662

State

Heavy Rainfall Expected In Odisha As Depression Over Bay Of Bengal Intensifies

State

Hurry Up 12th Pass Students! You Can Get This Government Job; Apply Soon

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.